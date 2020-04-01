Go to Contents
USFK reports another coronavirus case at Camp Humphreys, total at 14

15:08 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 14.

The new COVID-19 case came from Camp Humphreys, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

"The individual works at a remote isolated site," Garrison Commander Col. Michael Tremblay said on Facebook Live. Further details were not immediately available.

A USFK official said the military will stop providing related releases following the Pentagon's order.

On Monday, the Department of Defense said it will "not report the aggregate number of individual service member cases at individual unit, base or Combatant Commands," citing concerns for operational security.

USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs following a series of coronavirus infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in the photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

