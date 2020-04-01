Go to Contents
(LEAD) USFK reports another coronavirus case at Camp Humphreys, total at 14

18:03 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 14.

The new COVID-19 patient is an American contractor at Camp Humphreys, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

The patient is currently in isolation at his off-base residence as directed by USFK medical personnel, it said. He last visited the base on Monday.

"KCDC and USFK are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed," USFK said in a release. KCDC refers to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs following a series of coronavirus infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in the photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
