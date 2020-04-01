GM Korea's March sales fall 12 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Wednesday its sales fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier on weak exports.
GM Korea sold 37,918 vehicles in March, down from 42,996 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Still, domestic sales jumped 40 percent to 8,965 units in March from 6,420 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of sport utility vehicles.
Exports fell 21 percent to 28,953 units from 36,576 during the same period, it said.
From January to March, GM Korea's sales declined 24 percent to 86,528 units from 114,419 in the same period a year ago.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar in 2018, and the midsized Colorado pickup truck and Traverse SUV last year.
