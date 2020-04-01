Renault Samsung's March sales rise 9.5 pct on local sales
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales rose 9.5 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales in the domestic market.
Renault Samsung sold a total of 15,100 vehicles in March, up from 13,796 units a year ago, on an increase in local demand for its models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 84 percent to 12,012 units last month from 6,540 units a year ago. Exports plunged 57 percent to 3,088 from 7,256 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to March, sales declined 28 percent to 28,390 units from 39,210 in the same period a year ago, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
French carmaker Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)