FM discusses easing entry ban for S. Korean businesses with Kuwaiti counterpart
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with her Kuwaiti counterpart Wednesday and discussed allowing entry exceptions for South Korean businesspeople seeking to visit the Middle Eastern country, her office said.
In the phone talks, made at the request of Kuwait's Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, Ahmed said the Kuwaiti government is positively reviewing Korea's call for giving exceptions to businesspeople so long as they have essential reasons and health documents ready.
Seoul has been asking other countries to ease entry restrictions at least for Korean workers involved in overseas projects, as many countries have imposed travel curbs on foreigners to stem the inflow of the new coronavirus from outside.
Kuwait has barred the entry of all foreigners and suspended flight operations.
Regarding anti-coronavirus efforts, the Kuwaiti minister asked for Korea's cooperation in helping his country purchase Korean diagnostic test kits and sharing its quarantine experiences to fight COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, Kang also spoke with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano and exchanged views on ways to boost cooperation to tackle the novel virus.
Solano also said that the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), a regional development bank, is seeking to purchase Korean-made diagnostic kits to supply its members in the region, and asked for assistance with the supply of Korean quarantine goods, according to Kang's office.
