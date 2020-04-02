Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Voting opens new era (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Small business owners stand in line to get government-backed loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Official election campaign starts (Donga llbo)
-- Half of voting districts remain unpredictable without clear winning candidates (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling Democratic Party eying 145 seats vs. main opposition Future Korea Party seeking 140 (Segye Times)
-- 7.3 million undecided voters may determine upcoming elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Can self-isolated people go to polling station to cast ballots? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus engulfs general elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Minorities face layoffs in time of plague (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Overseas sales of Korean vehicles plunge 21 pct in March (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Virus-hit business owners face red tape to get government-financed loans (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Defense cost-sharing deal is very near (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- USFK workers go on unpaid leave as final deal pending (Korea Herald)
-- Calls mounting for more chartered flights (Korea Times)
(END)