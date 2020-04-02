(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 2)

As things stand now, the country faces a much gloomier growth outlook. According to the Bank of Korea, the business sentiment index (BSI) for manufacturing nosedived to 54 for April from 69 for last month. The index, a barometer of future business prospects, reading is the lowest since March 2009. The BSI for exports fell 16 points to 66 and that for domestic sales was also 15 points lower at 60.