(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 2)

A bigger problem is fairness. If the money is given based on the combined income of a household, working couples can hardly receive it, while rich individuals with assets can get it as long as they're not working now. Another problem comes with emergency relief offered by local governments. Some people might get money from central and local governments, while others will not. The benefits vary based on whether family members live in the same house. Such a lack of equity is a problem. If dissatisfaction grows among those not eligible for the handouts, it could lead to disgruntlement.