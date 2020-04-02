Top 100 firms' executive pay averages 760 mln won in 2019
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Registered executives of South Korea's top 100 listed firms received an average of 760 million won (US$617,000) in annual salary in 2019, with C-suite members at Samsung Electronics Co. topping the annual paycheck list, data showed Thursday.
According to the data from market research service firm CXO Institute, the average salary for the companies' CEO-level registered executives came to 765.9 million won last year. The institute didn't provide on-year comparisons.
Four registered executives at Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone and memory chipmaker, received an average of 3 billion won in annual salary last year, the highest among the corporations.
Consumer electronics giant LG Electronics Inc. came second by paying 2.62 billion won per registered executive. GS Engineering & Construction Corp. trailed with 2.61 billion won, followed by top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. with 2.25 billion won.
Companies with per-capita executive pay of 1 billion won or more included leading construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. (1.97 billion won), No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. (1.85 billion won), top foodmaker CJ CheilJedang Corp. (1.82 billion won), Samsung Card Co. (1.76 billion won), major brokerage house Mirae Asset Daewoo (1.68 billion won) and top portal Naver (1.49 billion won).
Meanwhile, the average annual salary for the companies' unregistered executives stood at 267 million won last year, with chip behemoth SK hynix Inc. paying the largest amount of 660 million won, according to the data.
