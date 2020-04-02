Go to Contents
USFK reports another virus case, total at 15

13:33 April 02, 2020

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported another coronavirus case Thursday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 15.

The new COVID-19 case was reported from Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK. Other details were not immediately available.

"Contact tracing and thorough cleaning are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post.

The latest case marked the second straight day the virus was reported from the garrison, raising concerns over additional infections at the base where the USFK headquarters is located.

Of the total USFK-related coronavirus infections, seven have been reported from Camp Humphreys so far.

USFK has put the Pyeongtaek garrison under a partial lockdown, shutting down several facilities and restricting all movement except for mission essentials and basic needs.

Warning its community against any complacency in the fight against the new virus, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has said he will do "everything possible" in his authority to prevent the spread of the virus in barracks.

Seen here is a gate of the U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

