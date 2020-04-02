Foreigners extend stock selling streak to 21st straight session
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors on Thursday extended their selling binge to a 21st consecutive session amid deepening woes over the new coronavirus, data showed.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 576.5 billion won (US$467.7 million) worth of local stocks on Thursday.
Since March 5, foreigners have net sold a total of 12.7 trillion won in stocks. They sold a net 1.31 trillion won on March 9, marking the biggest sell-off on record.
Investor sentiment worsened as the number of the COVID-19 infections neared 1 million globally on Thursday, with New York's death toll doubling to 1,900 in 72 hours.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.34 percent to 1,724.86 points, as foreign sell-off was offset by institutions' 312.8 billion won net buying and individuals' 275.1 billion won net purchase.
