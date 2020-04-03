Go to Contents
06:58 April 03, 2020

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- 13-day official campaigning for April elections starts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No sincere discussions over election pledges for April elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Campaigns by satellite parties targeting proportional representation seats raise eyebrows (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea keeps social distancing as new coronavirus cases reach nearly 10,000 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rival parties begin official campaigns for April 15 elections (Segye Times)
-- 13-day official campaigns for April 15 general elections kick off (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling bloc highlights disgraced ex-justice minister while bashing prosecutor general ahead of April elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Over 70 pct of S. Koreans say they will vote in April 15 elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Portion of voters in 60s and older tops 10 million for first time (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Apartment prices in Seoul experience first fall in 10 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Four S. Korean refiners see heavy operating loss per day due to low oil prices (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Defense cost-sharing deal still eludes allies (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's front-line virus fighters get creative to up their games (Korea Herald)
-- 'It's still too early to ease social distancing' (Korea Times)
(END)

