Nearly half of new virus cases reported in capital area: data
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Almost half of the new virus cases reported in South Korea on Friday were those in Seoul and surrounding areas, raising concerns over mass transmission in the area that is home to half of the country's population.
The country reported 86 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 10,062, according to the data by the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Of the new cases, 42 were reported in Seoul, nearby Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, west of Seoul. Gyeonggi Province added 23 cases, while Seoul and Incheon reported 18 cases and one case, respectively.
While the KCDC releases specific causes for infections at 2 p.m., most of the new cases were assumed to be linked to imported cases and cluster infections at hospitals and churches.
The latest figures raise concern over the pandemic further affecting the capital area where the presidential office, foreign and defense ministries as well as key corporate headquarters are located.
South Korea has issued a 14-day social distancing advisory, closed schools and tightened quarantine measures against international arrivals in its efforts to contain the virus.
