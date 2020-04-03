N. Korea's main paper urges ideological education for youth
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Friday stressed the importance of ideological education of younger generations, saying they are vulnerable to and a key target of "our enemies' ideological and cultural infiltration" into the communist nation.
Pyongyang's state media outlets have emphasized the importance of self-reliance frequently since its leader Kim Jong-un said in December that he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges.
"We must educate the youth to inspire and encourage them so that they become pioneers of new technology, creators of new culture and leaders of great progress and can march towards a frontal breakthrough," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
The paper cautioned North Korean youth, saying those who have not been properly educated on the North's political ideology are "selfish egoists, parasites who live off on others and lazy fools that put their rights before obligations."
The paper said that young North Koreans are more likely to be influenced by their surroundings as they are "curious and sensitive ... and have not been trained from experiencing hardship."
"The youth is the main target of our enemies' ideological and cultural infiltration," the paper said, in an apparent concern that young North Koreans may be exposed to foreign cultures and the principles of a market economy amid the North's increasing trade with neighboring countries.
The North has stressed discipline and ideological education to its people as efforts to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the North have been ongoing for over two months in an economy already faltering under international sanctions.
