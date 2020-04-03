S. Korea voices deep concern over Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea voiced deep concern Friday over recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital and its southwestern region launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
On Saturday, Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, local news outlets reported. No fatalities were reported, with two civilians sustaining injuries from the missiles' debris.
"Our government expresses deep concern over the missile attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Riyadh and the Jazan region in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming that attacks on civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances," the foreign ministry said in a statement to media.
The latest missile attack came after the countries involved in Yemen's long civil war upheld a U.N. call for a ceasefire to protect civilians from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni war in 2015 in an attempt to restore the internationally recognized government of then-President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who was ousted by the Houthis the year before.
