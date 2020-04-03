Pro-unification group calls on U.S., U.N. to ease sanctions on N.K.
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- A pro-unification organization in South Korea called on the United States and the United Nations to promptly ease sanctions on North Korea amid efforts to prevent the global spread of the new coronavirus.
The South Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration made the appeal in a statement Friday, urging them not only to grant exemptions to specific supplies but to lift sanctions.
"Sanctioned countries, including North Korea, Iran and Iraq, are struggling with lack of supplies due to powerful sanctions imposed by the U.S. and U.N. amid increasing pressure on countries around the world to prevent the coronavirus," it said.
The organization said that the U.S. offering to help North Korea while continuing to maintain sanctions is "illogical," pointing out to an earlier remark by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that U.N. sanctions will be maintained.
Last month, President Donald Trump said he sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and offered assistance to the North in the fight against coronavirus.
The organization also urged the South Korean government to step up efforts for inter-Korean cooperation and to help suspend sanctions against North Korea.
The June 15 declaration refers to the agreement made by the two Koreas at their first-ever summit in 2000.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)