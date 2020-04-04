Korean-language dailies

-- No. of coronavirus infection cases tops 10,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 10,000 infections in 74 days, coronavirus still spreading (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party calls for efforts to overcome crisis, main opposition stresses need to punish gov't (Donga llbo)

-- Four-person households with less than 237,000 won in health insurance payments to get 1 mln won in relief funds (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party attacks election commission for telling it to abide by rules it legislated (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Election pledges forgotten amid coronavirus outbreak (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor leader keeps production at maximum, seeking to turn crisis into chance (Hankook Ilbo)

