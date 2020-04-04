(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 4)

During the past two weeks, about 35 percent of cases reported in Seoul and the greater capital area were at hospitals, according to the KCDC. The dilemma is that the authorities have no choice but to take limited measures against hospitals although there have been infection clusters there. In case of churches, municipal governments have implemented administrative measures to ban gatherings and punish those violating preventive guidelines after some churches became new infection clusters. However, they cannot close hospitals just because infections were discovered at some of them.