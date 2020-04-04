1864 -- Heungseon Daewongun, father of King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty, becomes de facto ruler as his son takes power at age 12. He implemented ambitious reform measures, purging certain families from top posts that they had occupied for a long time and replacing them with non-partisan officials. He also removed shrines nationwide that had been built for education and ancestral worship in local communities but were often used as bases for partisan movements. Among 600 shrines, only 47 considered as exemplary academic towers survived. He promoted an isolation policy towards Western countries, which was opposed by his daughter-in-law Empress Myeongseong. Criticism of his reform measures continued, and he was driven out of power in 1873. He later returned to power but only briefly.

