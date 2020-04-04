Major hospital in Seoul reports 2nd confirmed coronavirus case
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- A major hospital in Seoul reported its second confirmed case of coronavirus Saturday, days after it confirmed the first case, involving a nine-year-old girl.
Asan Medical Center said a 40-year-old woman, with a newborn child, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her baby, about a month old, had shared the same ward with the first patient and the mother visited the room twice to see her baby, officials said.
Health officials brought her back to the hospital from her home on the outskirts of Seoul, as her child had already been discharged. Her baby and her husband have tested negative for the virus, officials said.
The second infection at Asan Medical Center, one of the biggest general hospitals in the country, comes on the heels of its first case reported early this week.
The nine-year-old girl, who was being treated for non-respiratory symptoms, is believed to have contracted the virus at a hospital in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, where she visited before she came to the Asan hospital.
