Baseball club to return to practice after ill employee tests negative for coronavirus
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Kiwoom Heroes will resume training Sunday after an ill team employee tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club had to cancel Saturday's practice when the employee exhibited a fever upon reporting to work at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Kiwoom players were sent home to self-isolate, while the employee was tested for COVID-19.
The Heroes said early Sunday that the results came back negative and that the players will return to the field later in the day.
This was the second disruption to offseason training for the Heroes in less than a month. On March 16, the Heroes also pressed pause on training when a player had a fever. He ultimately tested negative, but it was the first of several COVID-19 scares that a handful of clubs, including the defending champions Doosan Bears, the Lotte Giants and the Kia Tigers, have had to deal with this spring.
There have not been any confirmed COVID-19 cases among KBO players, coaches or employees.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the KBO to delay the start of its regular season, which would have begun on March 28 under normal circumstances. The league hopes to start playing exhibition games during the week of April 20, with the regular season to follow either in the final week of this month or the first week of May.
In a leaguewide effort to prevent the spread of the virus, KBO teams are currently limited to playing intrasquad scrimmages at their own parks, with no traveling permitted.
