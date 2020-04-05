Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai, Kia log better than expected March sales in China

11:14 April 05, 2020

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. -- South Korea's top two automakers -- said Sunday that their sales in China, the epicenter of COVID-19, were better than expected in March due to aggressive marketing.

The corporate duo suffered a 82 percent on-year drop in their sales in February, but their sales decline in March narrowed from a month earlier.

Hyundai Motor sold a total of 34,890 units in China last month, down 22 percent from a year earlier, and Kia's sales reached 13,537 units, down 38 percent over the cited period, according to the automakers.

In February, global carmakers suffered a sharp drop in their sales in China due to the extended shutdown of some factories and a prolonged holiday period.

This undated file photo shows the headquarters of Hyundai Kia Motor Group in southern Seoul, South Korea. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK