(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 7)

Many companies and households are staggering due to the new coronavirus. The government announced bold relief measures for them. In this situation, it is carrying out plans that would put a heavy burden on Kepco, which is flailing in the red largely due to the government's energy policy. To reduce the state utility's losses, raising electric charges look inevitable and after that, production costs will certainly rise. Probably Moon and the ruling camp may brag about a new engineering university but the burden will be borne by the people.

