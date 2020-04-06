Gov't to further suspend checkups for potential draftees due to coronavirus
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Physical checkups for potential draftees will be further postponed as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus at military barracks, the military manpower agency said Monday.
The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) had planned to resume the checkup next Monday, which has been halted since Feb. 24 over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but decided to extend the suspension for another week.
"It is in line with the government's social distancing guidelines," the agency said in a release. "But those who are subject to reexamination or who are supposed to join the military next month can go through the checkup."
All able-bodied South Korean men must serve for about two years.
The military authorities have implemented diverse measures to stop the spread of the virus into the barracks, such as the restriction of soldiers' off-installation travel and the suspension of training for reserve forces.
As of Sunday, the military had reported 39 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Nationwide, the total number of the virus patients stood at 10,237, including 183 deaths.
