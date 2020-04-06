Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong named new Navy chief
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Vice Adm. Boo Suk-jong, chief of the military support directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was designated Monday as the new Navy chief after being promoted to the four-star rank, the defense ministry said.
Boo was tapped to replace Sim Seung-seob, who took office in July 2018, and President Moon Jae-in will officially appoint him following Cabinet deliberations on Tuesday, according to the ministry.
He was commissioned as an ensign in 1986 and has served in key naval roles, including commanding the 2nd Fleet and as head of the Naval Academy.
