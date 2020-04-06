Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- A Taiwanese woman was deported from South Korea after refusing to stay at a quarantine facility, the justice ministry said Monday.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was deported to Taiwan late Sunday after she disagreed with paying expenses to stay at a government-designated quarantine facility, according to the Ministry of Justice.
The Taiwanese national first arrived at Incheon International Airport on Thursday and was sent to a quarantine facility the next day after agreeing to go under quarantine at the facility.
The woman, however, was sent to the immigration office after she refused to pay the expenses.
The ministry approved the deportation upon the judgment that her move was "a refusal against the government's quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak," it said.
This is the first case in which a foreigner has been deported for refusing to stay at a quarantine facility. Last week, eight foreigners were denied entry for rejecting mandatory self-isolation.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)