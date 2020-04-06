Hyundai Alabama plant worker dies of new coronavirus
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday an employee at its U.S. plant died of the new coronavirus.
Hyundai suspended its plant in Alabama on March 18 (local time) after one of its employees there was infected with COVID-19.
The company didn't provide whether the sick employee is the worker diagnosed last month or not.
The Alabama plant is scheduled to resume operations next Monday though there may be a change, a company spokesman said.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
