Peru seeks S. Korea's coronavirus test kits: Cheong Wa Dae

15:38 April 06, 2020

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said Monday his country is in urgent need of South Korea's coronavirus test kits and pledged to make every effort for the health and safety of South Koreans there, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Speaking over the phone with President Moon Jae-in, Vizcarra said Peru is suffering "the most difficult situation" in fighting the virus, and a tougher road may lie ahead.

Citing South Korea's quarantine efforts, he said, "We would like to follow suit," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok.

Vizcarra also requested that South Korea share its "experience, technology and know-how" related to COVID-19.

Moon replied that what is most important is the international community's "cooperation and solidarity."

He assured Vizcarra that South Korea would actively share with Peru its experience dealing with the virus, clinical data and medical devices, if available.

Moon also expressed appreciation over the Peruvian government's cooperation in bringing more than 200 South Koreans back home from the South American nation.

He asked for the president's special care for around 1,300 South Koreans remaining there.

"The Peruvian government will do its best for the safety and health of South Koreans," Vizcarra was quoted as saying. He added his government is in consultation with the South Korean Embassy to help those hoping to return home.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds phone talks with his Peruvian counterpart, Martin Vizcarra, at Cheong Wa Dae on April 6, 2020, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

