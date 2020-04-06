Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Taiwanese woman deported for refusing to stay at quarantine facility
SEOUL -- A Taiwanese woman has been deported from South Korea after refusing to stay at a quarantine facility, the justice ministry said Monday, reflecting the government's "zero-tolerance" approach against quarantine violators as infections here continue to rise.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was deported to Taiwan late Sunday after she disagreed with paying expenses to stay at a government-designated quarantine facility, according to the Ministry of Justice.
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
SEOUL -- More than 50 people who recovered after contracting COVID-19 have tested positive again, but the results might have been due to the reactivation of the novel coronavirus, health authorities here said Monday.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said 51 people from Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, the epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreak here, had tested positive for the virus after they were released from quarantine.
(LEAD) Moon meets top bankers, seeks help with financial aid package over coronavirus damage
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in asked South Korea's major banks Monday to be aggressive in efforts to help the country's businesses hit by the coronavirus, saying the government won't take issue with unintended, minor mistakes, if any, in the emergency aid process.
Speaking at his unprecedented group meeting with the heads of leading commercial banks and policy leaders here, the president emphasized the importance of the "role of finance" in riding out the burgeoning crisis.
Foreign ministry identifies 36 coronavirus cases involving S. Koreans overseas
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry has learned of 36 coronavirus cases involving South Koreans overseas, a senior ministry official said Monday, adding that there could be more cases unreported to the country's diplomatic missions.
Of the known cases, 14 people have fully recovered, and the rest are undergoing treatment or being quarantined, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Over 30 pct of virus patients in cluster case show no symptoms: KCDC
SEOUL -- More than 30 percent of coronavirus patients in a cluster of infections showed no symptoms, an investigation showed Monday, renewing concerns that people can spread the virus without knowing they are infected.
A total of 39 people linked to the main building of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the central city of Sejong tested positive for the virus between March 10 and 24, with 13 of them showing no symptoms at the time of detection, according to the epidemiological investigation by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) SsangYong to sell assets after parent Mahindra nixes rescue plan
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday it will sell non-core assets to stay afloat after its parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. nixed its capital injection plan for the carmaker due to the growing impact of the coronavirus.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra said early this year it will inject 230 billion won (US$186 million) into SsangYong Motor for the following three years after obtaining approval from its board.
Ruling party pushing to offer emergency relief funds to entire population over coronavirus
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Monday it will push to expand the scope of recipients for emergency relief funds over the new coronavirus to the entire population, as it seeks to win support in the April 15 elections.
In a one-off stimulus program, South Korea plans to offer 1 million won (US$812) to four-person households in the bottom 70 percent income bracket. About 14 million households comprising 35 million people are expected to receive aid worth 9.1 trillion won in total.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks spike almost 4 pct on hopes of virus treatment, possible oil deal
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks soared by almost 4 percent on Monday, extending their gains to a third straight session on hopes of potential treatment for the new coronavirus and a possible deal for an oil production cut. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 66.44 points, or 3.85 percent, to 1,791.88.
Self-isolation for foreign baseball players to end this week
SEOUL -- The two-week self-isolation period for 15 foreign players in the South Korean baseball league will end this week, allowing them to rejoin their clubs in their preparation for the new season that has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Five of the 10 clubs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) -- the Samsung Lions, the KT Wiz, the Hanwha Eagles, the LG Twins and the Kiwoom Heroes -- will welcome back their import players after the two-week isolation that must have felt like two months for them. Three players for each of these teams were subject to self-isolation after their return from their home countries, in most cases the United States.
