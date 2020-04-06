S. Korea, Britain discuss cooperation in fighting coronavirus
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her British counterpart, Dominic Raab, held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Kang expressed her wish for the fast recovery of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, according to the foreign ministry.
Kang underlined the need to keep cooperation between the two countries and maintain their direct flight routes to ensure there is no disruption in human exchanges despite the COVID-19 crisis.
The British foreign secretary called for Seoul's cooperation for London's plan to ramp up its virus testing capacity and expand its purchase of South Korean diagnostic kits, the ministry said
Raab agreed to Kang's call to keep the direct flight routes open, citing last week's repatriation of British citizens from Laos via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, according to the ministry.
