Korean-language dailies

-- Some have no internet connections, 'shadow of online classes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Neck-and-neck race in key Seoul constituencies, gap between two parties becomes narrow (Kookmin Daily)

-- Both parties vie for more emergency relief fund, vows to grant to all (Donga llbo)

-- 'Emergency relief fund for all citizens' gains traction (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hit by coronavirus, ordinary citizens forced to resort to illegal private loans (Segye Times)

-- Both ruling, opposition parties vow to give more to people, the worst ever plutocratic election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 6,100 jobs lost per day in March on average (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Idea of giving disaster relief fund to all people gains traction (Hankyoreh)

-- Ahead of election, both ruling, opposition parties call for granting disaster relief fund to all (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Both parties turn blind eye to earning votes, vow to give disaster relief fund to all people (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Key industries at a crossroads of life and death, where is industry minister? (Korea Economic Daily)

