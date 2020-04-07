LG Electronics Q1 operating earnings up 21.1 pct. to 1.09 tln won
15:03 April 07, 2020
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.09 trillion won (US$ 891.5 million), up 21.1 percent from a year earlier.
Sales decreased 1.2 percent to 14.72 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 24.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
