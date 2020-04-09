(LEAD) BOK stands pat at record low after emergency rate cut to battle coronavirus
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday kept its base rate frozen as widely expected following its surprise rate reduction last month that sought to minimize the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.
The BOK decision to keep the rate steady came less than four weeks after the South Korean central bank delivered an emergency rate cut on March 16, slashing the policy rate by a whopping half a percentage point to a new record low of 0.75 percent.
The BOK's first emergency rate cut in more than a decade came five days after the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic.
Since the first case of the novel coronavirus here, the respiratory disease had infected some 10,300 people in the country as of Wednesday, with its death toll from COVID-19 topping 200.
The BOK has cut its growth estimate for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent and is widely expected to further slash its outlook.
Experts here expect the central bank to keep its policy rate steady for some time.
"With its active steps taken in advance against an economic slowdown and liquidity crunch caused by COVID-19 in the forms of an emergency rate cut and Korean-style quantitative easing, the BOK is expected to monitor the effect of the preceding measures," Daishin Securities analyst Kong Dong-rak said earlier.
Kong was one of 15 analysts who expected to see a rate freeze this week in a poll conducted by Yonhap Infomax. Only three others had anticipated a rate cut.
Also, only seven out of the 18 experts surveyed anticipated an additional rate reduction before the year's end.
Steps taken by the BOK against the coronavirus outbreak include the "unlimited" purchase of local bonds in repo operations to boost market liquidity.
The central bank on Thursday added mortgage-backed securities and special bank bonds, or certificates of deposit, to the list of bonds it can purchase to help boost market liquidity.
An earlier report said nearly 15 trillion won (US$12.4 billion) worth of bonds floated by large local companies will mature in the second quarter.
"The BOK is aware of market concerns over the amount of corporate bonds and commercial papers (CPs) set to mature in April, which is relatively large, but it believes there will not be a serious problem in refinancing the debts, considering the demand of the market itself for corporate bonds and CPs, the expansion of market liquidity by the central bank, and the size of the market stabilization fund to be created (at 20 trillion won)," the BOK said earlier.
The BOK is regularly purchasing local bonds in its repo operations aimed at injecting additional market liquidity. It purchased 5.2 trillion won in its first such operation last week.
It has also delivered more than US$14 billion in U.S. dollars to local banks under its bilateral currency swap arrangement with the U.S. Fed designed to help stabilize the local foreign exchange market.
The Korea-U.S. currency swap deal is worth $60 billion. South Korea has currency swap arrangements with at least eight other countries, worth more than $190 billion in total.
