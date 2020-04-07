Baseball league hopeful of salvaging full season despite coronavirus pandemic

The recent drop in COVID-19 cases also keeps the KBO on course to begin the preseason on April 21. To prevent the spread of the virus, teams are only allowed to play intrasquad games at their own stadiums, with no traveling allowed. But if the preseason begins on time, the league's 10 clubs will be able to play one another, albeit with limited traveling. The league will schedule games so that only teams that are close to each other will be playing and visiting teams will be able to return to their home cities the same day.