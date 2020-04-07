Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon wishes for British prime minister's recovery

18:39 April 07, 2020

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a message Tuesday to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is receiving medical treatment for novel coronavirus.

Moon wrote, in English, on his social media account, "I was struck by the news that you had been admitted to intensive care," recalling that Johnson seemed to be "in good shape" two weeks earlier when he took part in the virtual summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the pandemic.

Moon added, "I send my best wishes for your speedy recovery. I also hope that the situation with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom improves quickly, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future."

Johnson, 55, was admitted to a London hospital last weekend with "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus and he has been moved to intensive care, according to his office.

This Associated Press file photo shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reading out a public statement. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK