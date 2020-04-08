Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- 70,000 in quarantine may be temporarily released to vote in general elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme Court considering 3 non-legal experts as justices as part of reform measures (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party expects to win up to 139 assembly seats, main opposition 128 (Donga llbo)
-- Lee Nak-yon leads poll on presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)
-- National debt tops 1,700 tln won, nearly 14 mln won per person (Segye Times)
-- Each person already owes 14 mln won, gov't to again add 1 mln won each (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Election begins now, half of voters make their choice one week before election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Only 23 female candidates expected to see 'sure' victories (Hankyoreh)
-- National debt tops 1,700 trillion won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Expansion of emergency relief aid, Cheong Wa Dae leaves the decision to parliament (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Is coronavirus outbreak slowing or is world too hopeful? (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Despite Covid-19, Samsung sees Q1 profit rise 2.73% (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Thank God, I'm in Korea' (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung expects 'fair' Q1 profit on chips (Korea Times)
(END)