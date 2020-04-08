(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 8)

What's more serious is that the governing Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is also jumping on the bandwagon of populism. On Monday, DPK Chairman Lee Hae-chan suggested that the relief money should be granted to all the people regardless of their income level. If his proposal is adopted, the government needs an estimated 13 trillion won, 5.9 trillion won more than its original plan. Lee cannot deflect criticism that he and his party are also resorting to reckless and irresponsible campaign pledges. Simply put, the DPK is no different from the UFP in resorting to populism.