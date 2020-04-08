Go to Contents
KT signs partnership with Taiwanese telco on 5G services

09:49 April 08, 2020

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecommunications firm, said Wednesday it has a signed a partnership with a Taiwanese telecoms operator on 5G services and digital content development.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. (FET), KT will collaborate in developing 5G-related solutions.

In this photo provided by KT Corp., KT's Senior Vice President Park Hyun-jin signs a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with his FET counterpart T.Y. Yin for collaboration in 5G services and digital content development via KT's virtual meeting platform, Engage, in Seoul on April 7, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

FET, an affiliate of Taiwan's major conglomerate Far Eastern Group, said the business cooperation will help the company become a market leader in 5G services.

"Through extensive cooperation with KT, we at FET aim to upgrade some 20 percent of our existing LTE subscribers to 5G within this year," FET Executive Vice President T. Y. Yin said.

Meanwhile, KT said the MOU was signed online Tuesday via Engage, its virtual meeting platform.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

