Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USFK #coronavirus

USFK reports coronavirus case from Camp Casey, total at 21

14:46 April 08, 2020

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) reported a coronavirus case from Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 21.

It is the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus from the base in the city of Dongducheon, around 40 kilometers north of Seoul.

Other details were not immediately available.

"Contact tracing and thorough cleaning are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post.

USFK has kept the coronavirus risk level at "high" across South Korea after raising it from "moderate" in late February following the first USFK-related infection. USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has also declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2019, shows U.S. Forces Korea's Camp Casey located in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK