(LEAD) Dependent of USFK employee tests positive for coronavirus, total at 21
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The spouse of a South Korean citizen working at U.S. Forces Korea (USFK)'s Camp Casey, north of Seoul, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 21.
The dependent last visited Camp Casey, located in the city of Dongducheon, on March 25, and has been in self-quarantine at her off-post residence since Thursday, USFK said, adding that the civilian worker has joined his spouse in isolation due to her having tested positive.
"USFK health professionals are currently conducting contact tracing and are thoroughly cleansing known facilities visited on Camp Casey," USFK said, adding that it is working with local authorities to discuss response measures.
USFK has kept the coronavirus risk level at "high" across South Korea after raising it from "moderate" in late February following the first USFK-related infection. USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has also declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance.
"USFK continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force," it noted.
