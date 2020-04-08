Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus test kits

3 S. Korean firms sign contracts to supply coronavirus test kits to U.S.

15:41 April 08, 2020

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean companies have inked contracts with the U.S. government to export coronavirus test kits, with shipments likely to take place next week, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.

The companies won interim approval last month from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the exports, after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hope to import Korean-made medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic during a phone call with President Moon Jae-in.

"The process of the companies making the contracts with the U.S. federal government has been wrapped up," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"The next phase is to deliver the products, and I heard that the goods could actually be shipped to the U.S. possibly sometime next week," he added.

A growing number of countries have recently asked the Seoul government to help secure test kits and other quarantine supplies, as South Korea's containment efforts have started to show positive signs, with its daily number of new COVID-19 cases at around 50 or fewer in recent days.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK