Korean-language dailies

-- 75,000 in quarantine may be temporarily released to vote in general elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to spend 17.7 tln won to vitalize domestic consumption (Kookmin Daily)

-- Soldier takes university entrance exam for his predecessor (Donga llbo)

-- Support measures for marine, aviation industries undecided (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Online school kicks off for high school freshmen, seniors (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea to record minus 2.3 pct growth (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea mulls halting short-term visas for foreigners (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chief prosecutor suspected of stopping probe into his close associate (Hankyoreh)

-- 14 electoral regions in rivalry for general elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea unveils 36 tln-won aid package for exporters amid pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Only 40 pct in favor of coronavirus financial package for all people: survey (Korea Economic Daily)

