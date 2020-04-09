(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 9)

Also, those who have tested positive again after being declared to have recovered from COVID-19 pose a dilemma for the authorities. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said it has found 51 cases so far, of which 25 occurred in Daegu. What is more dreadful is the possibility that the virus may have reactivated after remaining dormant in the patients during treatment. If this is true, COVID-19 will remain a hidden danger even after it appears to have gone. A thorough monitoring is definitely needed for all patients even after they are released from hospital. The self-quarantine rules should be applied to them as well, if necessary.