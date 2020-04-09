(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 9)

Internet-accessible devices are essential for online education. A recent nationwide survey by the Ministry of Education found that about 223,000 students do not have digital devices. The number is not small. Education authorities say they will rent them by April 13, but it is questionable whether students will be able to use rented devices properly in a few days. Among other things, the government must work out separate measures for young students who need adult assistance to complete their studies at home, such as children of single parents and children with both parents working.