2013 -- South Korea announces that North Korea was behind the massive hacking attack that paralyzed networks of local financial firms and broadcasters in March. Three South Korean banks -- Shinhan, NongHyup and Jeju -- and their insurance affiliates, as well as three TV broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and YTN -- were hit by the cyberattack as malicious code infected some 48,000 computers in their networks on March 20.