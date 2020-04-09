WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band WINNER will go on the first hiatus of its six-year career as a group following the release of its third full-length album Thursday and promotional activities for the new release, its management agency said.
The album "Remember" will hit local music stores at 6 p.m., led by the title track of the same name.
The record carries a total of 12 tracks, including eight new songs, like the pre-released singles "Hold," "My Bad" and Teaser," as well as rerecorded versions of the band's existing songs, such as "Different."
The release came one week after Jinwoo, one of the four WINNER members, started his mandatory military service, temporarily leaving the band.
Only the remaining three members will join to promote the new album, and after that, the band will enter into a temporary hiatus, according to YG Entertainment.
"We cannot come up with the full member lineup for this album, but we still prepared a range of activities for Inner Circle," team leader Seungyoon was quoted by YG as saying, referring to the band's fan club.
It is the band's first official leave of absence since its debut in 2014 and rise to stardom in the following years.
The new album's title track, "Remember," composed and written by member Mino, is the band's bid for fans to remember WINNER during the hiatus.
The album also features "Dduk," a solo song by Jinwoo, which depicts the moment of separation for lovers.
Despite the band's hiatus, the three members will continue to pursue their solo careers, YG said.
