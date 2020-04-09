Foreigners extend selling streak to 26th consecutive session
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors continued to dump local stocks for a 26th consecutive session on Thursday, bracing for uncertainties amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 184.6 billion won (US$151.4 million) worth of local stocks on Thursday.
Since March 5, foreigners have net sold a total of 13.8 trillion won worth of local stocks.
Foreigners' selling spree continued amid fears that the COVID-19 pandemic's market disruptions may not have peaked yet.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.61 percent to close at 1,836.21 points Thursday, as foreign selling was offset by strong individual buying.
