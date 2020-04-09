U.S. envoy, USFK chief keep apart during lunch to practice social distancing
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Thursday he had lunch with U.S. Forces Korea chief Gen. Robert Abrams, but they kept a distance from each other as part of efforts to fight the new coronavirus.
The ambassador tweeted a photo of him having lunch at one end of a long table at his residence in Seoul, with the commander sitting at the other end, to show they were joining the campaign to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"Great lunch with Gen. Abrams @DogFaceSoldier today. We are practicing good #SocialDistancing," he wrote.
In recent weeks, South Korea has stepped up social distancing measures. On Thursday, the country reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 10,423, with 204 deaths.
