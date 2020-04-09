Go to Contents
U.S. envoy, USFK chief keep apart during lunch to practice social distancing

18:06 April 09, 2020

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Thursday he had lunch with U.S. Forces Korea chief Gen. Robert Abrams, but they kept a distance from each other as part of efforts to fight the new coronavirus.

The ambassador tweeted a photo of him having lunch at one end of a long table at his residence in Seoul, with the commander sitting at the other end, to show they were joining the campaign to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Great lunch with Gen. Abrams @DogFaceSoldier today. We are practicing good #SocialDistancing," he wrote.

In recent weeks, South Korea has stepped up social distancing measures. On Thursday, the country reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 10,423, with 204 deaths.

U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris poses with U.S. Forces Korea chief Gen. Robert Abrams during lunch at his residence in Seoul on April 9, 2020 in this photo captured from the ambassador's twitter account. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

