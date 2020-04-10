Korean-language dailies

-- Unfamiliarity, disorder in online school opening (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Teachers, students complain of ineffectiveness of online classes (Kookmin Daily)

-- No economic revival pledge can be found from general elections (Donga llbo)

-- Poll shows more candidates may win general election by landslide (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Major change in political landscape expected from general elections (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutor general emerges as center of typhoon for general elections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Misstep could lead to relapse of COVID-19 outbreaks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 1st-generation online classroom has problems to solve (Hankyoreh)

-- General elections to be swayed by positive review of fight against COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Retail investors reverse course to buy blue chip stocks for long-time holding (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Weekly travelers through Gimpo airport fall from 90,000 to zero (Korea Economic Daily)

