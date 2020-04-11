Go to Contents
09:45 April 11, 2020

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Voter turnout at 12.14 pct on 1st day, double of 20th parliamentary elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus couldn't stop it, turnout on 1st day of early voting marks record high (Kookmin Daily)
-- Voter turnout highest at 12.14 pct; ruling, opposition parties both claim advantages (Donga llbo)
-- Odds still under 2 pct for DP to become No. 1 party vs. checking reckless drive of gov't, ruling party (Segye Times)
-- 5.34 million cast votes despite coronavirus, record high for early voting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tensions high at D-4, DP looking to win majority, while UFP tries to deny it (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Wang-jun's wise doctor life (Hankyoreh)
-- UFP in disarray over explusion of Cha Myung-jin ahead of election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- POSCO considering production cut due to massive inventory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Test kits overshadow bio industry's worst 'cash drought' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Early voting kicks off with high turnout (Korea Times)
(END)

